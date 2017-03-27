Singleton Funeral

Kurt Singleton, 75, of Mullin, Texas passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2017. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Services will be held on Wednesday, March 29 at 2:00 p.m. at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel, and interment will be at Oakview Cemetery in Mullin.