The Goldthwaite Eagles’ District 7-2A baseball game scheduled for Tuesday, March 21, has been moved and will be played at 4:30 p.m. at Cross Plains. The JV game will follow the varsity.

Officials from both schools decided to switch sites for their two district games. Cross Plains will now come to Goldthwaite on April 14.

Also, the Lady Eagles’ softball team will host Gorman at 5 p.m. Tuesday as regularly scheduled.