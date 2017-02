Cheryl “Bebe” Gault, 72 of Star, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Visitation is Friday, February 3 from 5-7 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 4 at 10 am at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel. Burial will be at Hurst Ranch Cemetery in Star.