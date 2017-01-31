Ross Funeral

Inez Rosie Walker Ross, 88, formerly of Goldthwaite passed away January 29, 2017. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 2 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm in the Colonial Chapel of Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 3 at 11:00 am at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home with interment immediately following at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.