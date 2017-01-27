Louise Irvine Bradford passes

Anne Louise Irvine Little Bradford passed away quietly January 25, 2017 at home in the house where she grew up. She was born October 16, 1929 in Georgetown, Texas. Louise graduated from Georgetown High School, class of 1947, where she played French horn. She attended Southwestern University and graduated from what is now known as Texas Women’s University in 1951. Louise taught home economics and grade school. Living in Goldthwaite most of her adult life, she taught in every school in Mills County at some grade level. She also taught school in Brownwood and San Angelo. She also worked with her first husband running Little’s Dry Goods in Goldthwaite.

Louise was preceded in death by husbands Raymond Little and V.C. Bradford, beloved brother Donald Patterson Irvine, Jr. and nephew David Strong. She is survived by her sister Linda Irvine Strong, sister-in-law Angela Irvine, niece Yvonne Irvine Newman, nephews Lawrence Irvine, Jon Strong, Michael Strong, six grand-nephews and one grand-niece.

Services are to be held Monday, January 30 at the First Baptist Church in Jarrell. Visitation will begin at 9 am, with a service to follow at 10 am., Pastor Max Johnson officiating. A meal will be provided by members of the church following the service. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 at the IOOF Cemetery in Georgetown at the A.T. Irvine family plot.

In lieu of flowers, well wishers are asked to make donations to the charity of their choice or to the M.D. Anderson Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas.