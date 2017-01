Dorothy Lee Huffman Pyburn Whitson, 93, formerly of Goldthwaite, passed away on January 14, 2016. A funeral service will be held at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel in Goldthwaite on Wednesday, January 18 at 1:00 pm. Interment will be at Tahoka Cemetery in Tahoka, Texas on Thursday, January 19 at 1:00 pm.