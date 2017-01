Maria Carmen Flores, 84, of Goldthwaite passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016. Visitation will take place at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3. Services will be held at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, and burial will follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.