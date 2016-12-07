GHS Renovation Survey Meetings Dec. 7-8

By James Taylor

Goldthwaite Eagle

If you have yet to give your opinion on the course of the Goldthwaite High School renovation project, now’s your chance to speak up.

The GHS Facility Committee continues to solicit input from residents regarding the future of the high school, and will host two public survey meetings Dec. 7-8, 3-7 p.m., at the Mills County State Bank Community Room.

“In case residents do not have access to a computer, there will be computers available to complete the survey online,” Committee Chairman Bobby Rountree said. “Hard copies will also be available.”

Rountree said the meetings will be “come and go” with no scheduled presentations, but attendees are invited to ask questions. Representatives of the architectural firm Huckabee will be in attendance, along with committee members who can answer most questions. There will also be site plans of each of the three options being considered for the renovation.

“After the results from the survey are tabulated, the committee will consider all previous comments received, as well as the survey results in making its recommendation to the school board for a possible bond election in May 2017,” Rountree said.

One of the most common questions the committee has fielded is that of where the school will be built.

“The proposal from the committee to the school board for renovation or new construction will be at the current location,” Rountree said. “Moving the school to another location was discussed at some of our initial meetings, but it was determined that leaving the high school at its current location was best for all.”

You can access the Goldthwaite High School Replacement Survey & Plans online at www.goldthwaiteeagle.com or directly at bit.ly/ghs-survey. The deadline to submit your survey is Dec. 9.

If you’re unable to attend either of the public meetings and have questions, you can contact any of the committee members: Tom Guthrie, Angie Hermesmeyer, Cindy Wesson, Mike McMahan, Darrell Hunt, David Schwartz, Cody Graves or Bobby Rountree.