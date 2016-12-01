Chamber issues Parade of Lights Update

The Parade of Lights is scheduled for Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 6 p.m.

After consideration of possible weather conditions, the Chamber Board has decided to go forward with the Parade on Saturday as planned. Although the current forecast for Saturday evening shows a high possibility of rain, the accumulation is forecasted to be minimal. The Chamber is asking everyone to be prepared in case of inclement weather, and for participants to exercise caution when operating your floats.

The Chamber will provide an update at noon on Saturday regarding weather conditions and expectations for the parade. For any updates, please visit the Chamber’s Facebook page or website (www.millscountychamber.com).