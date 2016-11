Loran Cyril “L.C.” Jones, 92, of Georgetown Texas, passed away November 20, 2016. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, November 27th at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Georgetown, with a Celebration of Life on Monday, November 28th at 10 a.m. at The Gabriels Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Goldthwaite Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.