Goldthwaite High School Replacement Survey & Plans

Click Here to take the GHS Replacement Survey Online!

Download Goldthwaite High School Replacement Plans (PDF)

Download Goldthwaite High School Replacement Survey (PDF)

Dear Goldthwaite CISD Community Member,

The Goldthwaite CISD Board of Trustees appointed a committee of local residents to study the condition of the

High School and make a recommendation for possible improvements.

With that in mind, the Committee has commissioned a survey via an independent polling firm to help get your

opinion of three options for improving the high school facilities. Please take a few minutes to complete this

survey.

If you would prefer to complete a paper copy of the survey, please call (325) 648-3531 or visit the Goldthwaite

Superintendent’s Office to pick one up. The committee will also hold public information forums at the Mills

County State Bank Community Room on December 7 & 8, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, where copies of the

survey will be available.

We ask that you complete this survey no later than December 9, 2016. All responses will be kept

confidential.

Please contact one of the committee members if you have questions. Your opinion matters to us!

Sincerely,

Goldthwaite CISD Facilities Committee

Bobby Rountree, Chair

Cody Graves

Tom Guthrie

Angie Hermesmeyer

Darrell Hunt

Mike McMahan

David Schwartz

Cindy Wesson