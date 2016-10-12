Milton Schwartz Passes

Milton Frank Schwartz, 88, of Goldthwaite, TX passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 at 10:00 A.M. at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Carlos Cloyd officiating. Burial will follow in Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Milton Schwartz Scholarship Fund, % First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 447, Goldthwaite, TX 76844.