Terry Williams, 68, of Goldthwaite, Texas, passed away Sept. 17, 2016.Visitation is Monday, Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m. at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m., at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel with interment at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.