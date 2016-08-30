Fundraiser information for Matthew Smith funeral expenses

The Priddy community is suffering the loss of one of their own, Pirate senior Matthew Smith.

A recent school release read: “Priddy ISD suffered the tragic loss of a student this morning. We have crisis counselors on hand for as long as you or your child may need them. If there is anything that the staff or administration can do for you or your family please feel free to ask. Please know we are here to help your child and your family in whatever way possible.”

A fundraiser has been set up online: https://www.gofundme.com/2mb6vk4, or search for “Funeral costs for Matthew Smith, Priddy”. Donations can also be brought by Priddy School or mailed to Priddy School, c/o Melanie Connally, P.O. Box 40, Priddy, TX 76870. For more information, call Connally at 325-966-3323.

From the fundraiser page: “Matthew Smith was the friend that everyone wanted to have, he touched the lives and hearts of everyone that he met. He was a senior that had a passion for running and for making people smile. He was a member of the National Honor Society, cross country, basketball and track teams and never missed an opportunity to help someone out. He loved being a big brother to his 3 younger siblings and was a blessing to his parents. He will be forever loved and dearly missed.

“Please help support his family with funeral costs during this tragic time.”

One person who left a comment on the fundraiser site said, “Matt was smart, funny, generous, and just an all around great, good-hearted student… Let’s help this family through their time of need right now.”

For more information, call Melanie Connally at Priddy ISD at 325-966-3323.