Methodist Church Playground Burns Down

With onlookers talking of possible arson, the First United Methodist Church wooden playground equipment burned to the ground Wednesday morning, July 20.

Goldthwaite Volunteer Fire Department, Mills County Sheriffs Office, and other emergency responders were on the scene and the blaze was contained as of 8:20 a.m.

Shaye Lewis and County Judge Kirk Fulk were two of the first people on scene. Lewis captured several photos of the structure ablaze.

Two trees were burned, but there was no other obvious damage to the surrounding area.

